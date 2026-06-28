The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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28.06.2026 20:15:00
The Case for Staying Invested Even When the Market Feels Uncertain
Does the market's recent weakness have you nervous about its foreseeable future? If so, you're not alone. All prolonged pullbacks start with that first small step that looks like this one. You might be tempted to pare back your exposure to stocks until things look more certain.That may ultimately be the wrong strategic move, though.Admittedly, it might be uncomfortable to remain invested right now. This bull market has gotten a bit long in the tooth, after all, and even if this isn't the beginning of a bear market, we're certainly overdue for a correction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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