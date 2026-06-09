MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
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09.06.2026 14:30:00
The Catalyst Is Coming. Here's Why Smart Investors Are Buying MP Materials Before the SpaceX IPO.
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is a company you might've never heard of, but whose core product is likely embedded in devices you use every day.Operationally, MP currently controls the only large-scale rare-earth mine in the U.S. -- the Mountain Pass mine in California. Rare-earth elements like neodymium and praseodymium pass from this mine into its processing facilities, where they're processed into materials used to make high-performance magnets. These magnets, in turn, are used in electric vehicles, smartphones, laptops, clean energy technology, missiles, and satellites, among other applications.Over the last year, MP has emerged as the U.S.'s rare-earth champion. In July 2025, it was the beneficiary of a $400 million package from the Department of Defense, which, in the same deal, also guaranteed a competitive price floor of $110 per kilogram for neodymium and praseodymium. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)