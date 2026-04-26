United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
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26.04.2026 16:15:00
The Catalyst Is Coming for United Parcel Service. Here's Why Smart Investors Are Buying Before July.
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest package delivery services. It provides a vital service that isn't going away anytime soon. However, the company has been overhauling its business, and its financial results have been weak for a couple of years. Management believes that's going to change in the second half of 2026, which is why you might want to buy before the upturn arrives.To improve the company's profitability and growth prospects, UPS has been investing in technology, trimming staff, and selling unnecessary assets. It has also been refocusing on high-margin customers and moving away from lower-margin customers, even if those customers have high volumes. All in, UPS has been working through a period of elevated costs and falling revenues. That's a worrying mix, and the stock has lost half of its value since the start of 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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