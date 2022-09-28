The Caterpillar Foundation Celebrates 70 Years of Global Impact

Foundation continues to build on seven decades of investments to transform communities to be stronger, more resilient and more sustainable

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), is celebrating seven decades of helping build resilient communities. Throughout the year, the Foundation is highlighting its global work in workforce readiness, STEM education, sustainable natural infrastructure, access to basic services, disaster relief, employee volunteerism and matching gifts, which have helped communities around the world achieve sustainable progress. Since its founding, the Caterpillar Foundation has invested $851 million to help improve the lives of people around the world.

Caterpillar has a long history of sustainability, including being one of the company's core values and an area of strategic focus. The Caterpillar Foundation strategy is consistent with the core values of the company and Caterpillar's desire to be good stewards. As the Foundation looks forward to the next 70 years, it will continue to prioritize investments in innovation and scalable, unique solutions to address some of the world's challenges.

"We are proud to continue to build on our rich history of supporting communities around the world," said Asha Varghese, president of the Caterpillar Foundation. "The spirit of giving has been part of Caterpillar's DNA since the very beginning. Caterpillar employees, retirees and dealers give back generously to the communities in which they live and work. At the Caterpillar Foundation, we believe that no one organization, group or person can achieve sustainable progress alone – and we are honored to work hand-in-hand with some of the world's most impactful organizations to build a better, more sustainable world for the future generations."

Foundation giving began in 1952 with a gift to the local East Peoria, IL firehouse, and has grown to investments in 110 countries across six continents to help build resilient and sustainable communities.

During its anniversary year, the Caterpillar Foundation will continue to focus on impacting communities with key partners, while highlighting future priorities and goals of the organization. The recent United Nations General Assembly/Climate Week in New York is one of the many global platforms the Caterpillar Foundation is engaging in alongside our partners to commemorate this milestone anniversary.

About the Caterpillar Foundation

