The CDC Recommends EPA-Registered and Hospital Grade Disinfectants to Fight Coronavirus

SOLON, Ohio, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help combat the Novel 2019 Coronavirus, the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that citizens utilize EPA-Registered and Hospital Grade Disinfectant cleaners. However, consumers must follow the manufacturer's instructions to fully disinfect the surfaces they are cleaning.

Disinfectants commonly misused

"Many consumers spray on a disinfectant cleaner and almost immediately wipe it away," notes Paco Agrafojo, Permatex Director of Marketing, "they don't realize that they need to let the spray stay on long enough for it to disinfect the surface." Permatex distributes Spray Nine® Heavy-Duty Cleaner/Degreaser/Disinfectant, which the EPA has certified as effective against viruses similar to Novel 2019 Coronavirus on hard, non-porous surfaces.

"To be effective against pathogens such as the Coronavirus, Spray Nine must be sprayed, have surface contact for 30 seconds, and then be fully wiped away. Many other spray cleaners require even longer contact time to be effective. It is of the utmost importance that consumers are aware of how to properly use the products that can be effective in protecting them during the Coronavirus outbreak," states Agrafojo.

Spray Nine effective against Coronavirus

As an EPA-Registered Cleaner/Degreaser/Disinfectant, Spray Nine has been proven effective against viruses similar to the Novel 2019 Coronavirus, such as Norovirus/Feline Calicivirus, Rhinovirus Type 37, and Poliovirus. Spray Nine has also been proven effective against well-known pathogens such as Pandemic 2009 H1N1, Influenza A (Swine Flu), Salmonella Choleraesuis, and others.

Spray Nine Heavy-Duty Cleaner/Degreaser/Disinfectant is available at The Home Depot, Walmart (Automotive aisle), Amazon, Ace Hardware, NAPA, Pep Boys, Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper, Federated Auto Parts, West Marine, TruckPro, Fleetpride, PartsPlus/Auto Pride, Pronto, and many more.

