|
14.09.2024 13:10:00
The CEO of Nvidia Just Sold $78 Million Worth of His Company's Stock. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock sent investors on a wild ride so far in 2024. It was trading at a stock split-adjusted price of around $48 at the start of the year. The price got as high as $140.76 at one point in mid-June, then plunged to $99 by early August before recovering enough to trade around $130 a share by mid-August. It then fell 21% over a few weeks to trade around $103 in early September before recovering somewhat this past week, and it now trades around $118.Whew. A wild ride indeed. It's somewhat understandable, of course. As the focal point of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Nvidia carries a lot on its shoulders, and expectations are sky-high for this tech stock. Even after beating consensus estimates in its last earnings report, the stock price still slipped. Apparently, Wall Street felt it didn't beat their estimates by enough. While the stock's price trajectory is currently on the upswing, investors are hyper-tuned to its performance and any indication of where it may be headed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
