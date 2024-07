The CEO of Nvidia Just Sold 700,000 Shares of His Company's Stock. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Artificial intelligence (AI), which some are hailing as the next technological revolution on par with the internet, is the investing theme of the moment.The incredible promise of the technology led investors to lift Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock to dizzying heights. The semiconductor powerhouse designs and sells the chips that make AI possible, putting it in a unique position in the emerging industry that led to quarter after quarter of incredible revenue growth.So why did its CEO, Jensen Huang, sell 700,000 shares of its stock last week? Well, in short, I don't know. No one but Huang and his accountant do. What I do know is that there are plenty of reasons that don't involve him losing faith in his company. Although it's tempting to see it as a reason to run for the hills, it's really not.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool