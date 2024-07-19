The CFO of Novaturas will change

Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, announces a change in its management team. Vaidrius Verikas resigns as Chief Financial Officer on 19 July and the company is currently looking for a new candidate.

"We are grateful to Vaidrius for the contribution he has made to Novaturas Group. We respect his decision to pursue career outside the company and wish him the best of luck on his new journey,” said Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas. "We are currently searching for a new Chief Financial Officer who will be in charge of the companies based in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. We aim to have a team of professional and ambitious managers who will continue to help strengthen the company’s leadership and position in a dynamic market.”

While the selection process is underway, the role of CFO will be temporarily taken over by Aukse Kriauciunaite, the Senior Financial Controller of the company, who has international experience in financial accounting and reporting, tax advisory and other financial management areas.

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.??

