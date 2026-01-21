Charles Schwab Aktie
WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055
|
21.01.2026 13:38:24
The Charles Schwab Corporation Announces Increase In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $2.367 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $1.717 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.464 billion or $1.39 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $6.336 billion from $5.329 billion last year.
The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.367 Bln. vs. $1.717 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $6.336 Bln vs. $5.329 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charles Schwab
|
20.01.26
|Ausblick: Charles Schwab legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Charles Schwab-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Charles Schwab von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26