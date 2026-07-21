The Charles Schwab Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.681 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $1.977 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.811 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $7.072 billion from $5.851 billion last year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.681 Bln. vs. $1.977 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $7.072 Bln vs. $5.851 Bln last year.