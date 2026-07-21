Charles Schwab Aktie
WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055
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21.07.2026 13:38:15
The Charles Schwab Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $2.681 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $1.977 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.811 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $7.072 billion from $5.851 billion last year.
The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.681 Bln. vs. $1.977 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $7.072 Bln vs. $5.851 Bln last year.
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