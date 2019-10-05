The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Kicks Off Fourth Season

Chevrolet rewards Canadian Peewee teams that make a difference "off the ice" with a chance to win up to $100,000 for the charity of their choice

OSHAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, in partnership with Hockey Canada, is back for its fourth season and Chevrolet is inspiring Canadian Peewee hockey teams to give back to their communities in a big way. Whether it be volunteering at a local food bank or organizing a clothing drive, teams are encouraged to take the positive values learned "on the ice" and apply them "off the ice" in their community. Teams will have a chance to win a $100,000 donation for a charity of their choice and will have their names proudly engraved on the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, as large as the Stanley Cup, to commemorate the incredible contribution made to their community for years to come!

"We have seen thousands of good deeds in local communities since the start of the program in 2016," said Laura Pacey, Brand Director for Chevrolet Canada. "Each year we are humbled and inspired by the work ethic, accountability, comradery and overall positive values these teams showcase and can't wait to see the impact that will be made this year. We truly believe the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is more than a program or promotion, it is a rallying cry to inspire a movement of good!"

Starting today, coaches can visit www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca for more information and to sign up to receive a Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Team Kit.

Key dates of the 2019/20 season include:

October 5, 2019 – November 18, 2019 – During this time, teams can go online to request a Team Kit.

– During this time, teams can go online to request a Team Kit. November 2, 2019 - January 13, 2020 – Teams will submit their Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup video entry at www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca.

– Teams will submit their at www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca. January 25, 2020 – Eleven Regional Finalists will be announced on Hockey Night in Canada and via social media.

– Eleven Regional Finalists will be announced on and via social media. January 25, 2020 – February 9, 2020 – " Public Voting" where Canadians can vote on which regional finalists will advance to the top three. Each video view counts as one vote.

– – where Canadians can vote on which regional finalists will advance to the top three. Each video view counts as one vote. February 29, 2020 – The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada after being selected by a panel of judges.

"Last year was an amazing experience for our small community," says The West Carleton Warriors Head Coach, Sean Lecuyer. "The support was contagious and ran deep through everyone's hearts. Thank you for this brilliant program!"

Good Deeds can be anything that makes a difference in the community. Last year's winners, The West Carleton Warriors, from Dunrobin Ontario, embarked on disaster relief efforts following a devastating tornado that tore through their hometown months before. The year prior, The Pas Huskies from The Pas, Manitoba saved their local homeless shelter from closing its doors forever and in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup inaugural year, the Glace Bay Minors organized a Valentine's Day celebration for the residents of a continuing care home. It's time to get inspired by another Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Season that shows how good deeds not only make great people "off the ice" they make a difference in communities from coast to coast to coast!

For more information on the 2019/20 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup program, please visit www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca.

