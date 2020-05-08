The Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition Announces Wintrust Financial And Cinespace Chicago Studios Join Calamos Investments As Founding Circle Members

CHICAGO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition, founded by John Koudounis, is excited to announce that Wintrust Financial and Cinespace Chicago Studios have joined Calamos Investments as Founding Circle members, the Coalition's highest sponsorship level. The Coalition is uniting Chicago business leaders in a humanitarian campaign for COVID-19 relief and recovery benefiting Chicago charities in four critical areas: food; shelter/homelessness; counseling services; and PPE. Additional benefactors and sponsors joining Calamos Investments include GCM Grosvenor, Northern Trust, Madison Dearborn Partners, Mesirow Financial, Astor Investment Management and PNC, among others.

Most of the participating firms are following Calamos Investments' example and will be matching their employees' contributions.

John Koudounis said, "The positive response and level of participation we have received in the brief time since we launched the campaign has been overwhelming. Chicago's business leaders are eager to demonstrate their support for our beloved city during this crisis, and we continue to grow the roster of businesses giving back to our community."

"These are incredibly challenging times for our area," said Wintrust Founder & CEO Edward J. Wehmer. "As Chicago's Bank, we're committed to this area always, and we want to make sure our communities know they have our support. The Sweet Home Chicago telethon is a great way for us all to come together to support the organizations who are helping so many survive right now."

The Coalition also welcomes the support of its local media partners, including Entercom Chicago's 104.3 JAMS, 670 The Score, 93XRT, B96, US99 and WBBM Newsradio.

The telethon will feature appearances by Chicago's celebrated athletes from teams such as the Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, Bears, and White Sox, along with other celebrities and musical performers, including Common and the classic rock band Chicago. The event will be hosted by Chicago's own Deon Cole, star of the TV shows black-ish and grown-ish and Emmy-nominated writer of the Conan O'Brien show. Airing on May 16 at 5PM CDT on NBC Sports Chicago, the telethon will also simultaneously stream on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Chicago charities to receive the donations raised are: the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund; Greater Chicago Food Depository; the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division; The Night Ministry; Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Chicago; Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago; Jewish United Fund; Metropolitan Family Services; the 100 Club of Chicago; and Howard Brown Health.

About the Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition

The Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition is uniting local business leaders for humanitarian relief and recovery in our community, now and in the months to come. As the pandemic rages in our city, there are immediate needs for first responders, for food and shelter, and for urgent assistance to those who are struggling because of the loss of jobs and income. The crisis won't be over once COVID-19 subsides, and the effects on our city will be deep and far-reaching. We are bringing together the C-suite of leading local companies to marshal resources for the relief that Chicago desperately needs today, and for essential and ongoing recovery in the tomorrows ahead. John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, is leading the Coalition initiative as founding member and lead sponsor.

