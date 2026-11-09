Children's Place Retail Stores Aktie

Children's Place Retail Stores ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909471 / ISIN: US1689051076

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09.11.2026 06:29:20

The Children's Place Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(RTTNews) - The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE), an omnichannel apparel retailer, Monday announced that it has voluntarily filed petitions for chapter 11 bankruptcy relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

The Children's Place is also seeking recognition of the U.S. chapter 11 proceedings in Canada to include its Canadian assets and operations in the sale process.

The company seeks to sell substantially all of its assets according to the section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and is in discussion with multiple parties regarding potential transactions that would permit the omnichannel retailer to continue its business enterprise as a going concern.

Further, the company intends to file a motion for competitive marketing and sale process which is designed to elicit the highest bid for the company's assets that will help the firm as a going concern and preserve its brands value.

Children's Place is also looking to enter into a new term loan facility provided by its existing secured lenders to fund its go-forward operations.

The apparel company has entered into a consulting agreement with a joint venture of GA Group, Tiger Group, and SB360 Capital Partners.

The stores and e-commerce sites remain open and continue to serve customers.

On Friday, shares closed at $0.32, down 4.20% on the Nasdaq.

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Children's Place Retail Stores Inc. 0,26 -9,00% Children's Place Retail Stores Inc.

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