The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers

(RTTNews) - The Children's Place (PLCE) has recalled nearly 10,850 baby boy rompers due to risk of choking.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission's statement, Baby Boy Dino Rompers and Baby Boy Camo Rompers two pack have been recalled because the metal snaps on the rompers can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The company said it has received two reports of snaps detaching from the rompers. No injuries have been reported.

The Baby Boy Dino Rompers were sold at The Children's Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com and Amazon from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $25.

The Camo Rompers Two Pack were sold at The Children's Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com and Amazon from January 2022 through June 2022 for about $35.

The firm has asked its customers to immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return the rompers to any The Children's Place store for a full refund.