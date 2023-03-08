|
08.03.2023 17:45:00
The Chip Downturn Finally Comes for Marvell Technology: Is the Stock Still a Buy?
The final months of top chip design company Marvell Technology Group's (NASDAQ: MRVL) fiscal 2023 (the three months ended January 2023) was full of puts and takes. The company grew its revenue and profitability on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter, but the immediate-term outlook soured as the current downturn in the chip industry has finally come for Marvell. Marvell's management reassured investors that its long-term opportunity remains unchanged, especially as fast-growing enterprise markets (AI, automotive) are more promising than ever. However, it looks like an overall rebound in growth could take a bit longer than originally anticipated. Is this top semiconductor stock still a buy? Marvell CEO Matt Murphy and the top team delivered a stellar fiscal 2023 (the 12 months ended in January 2023, corresponding mostly to calendar year 2022). Revenue grew 33% year over year to $5.9 billion, significantly above the chip industry's growth rate of just 3%, as reported by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Murphy said revenue from cloud-computing data centers and related infrastructure, including Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is a top Marvell customer, grew about 50%; annual revenue from 5G network infrastructure crossed the $600 million mark; and automotive (driven by advanced driver-assist systems) crossed $200 million for the year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!