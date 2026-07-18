Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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18.07.2026 18:41:00
The Chip Index Just Fell Into a Bear Market. Apple Is Sitting Near an All-Time High Anyway.
The PHLX Semiconductor Index closed in a bear market on Friday, finishing more than 20% below its June peak. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) spent the same session touching a record intraday high of $334.98 -- and passing Nvidia for a moment to reclaim its title as the world's most valuable company, at about $4.9 trillion.The divergence isn't random. Global chip stocks have erased about $3.3 trillion in market value since June 22 as investors rethink what the AI (artificial intelligence) build-out costs and who actually profits from it. Memory chipmakers, among the build-out's biggest recent winners, have been leading the declines.Apple, however, is the one technology giant that never signed up to pay for the build-out in the first place.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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17.07.26
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17.07.26
|Apple briefly leapfrogs Nvidia as world’s most valuable company (Financial Times)
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17.07.26
|Spitzenreiter an der Börse: Apple schnappt sich die Krone von NVIDIA - Aktien im Fokus (dpa-AFX)
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17.07.26