The Chip Industry Is in Flux in 2023, and TSMC Is on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're trying to get a pulse on the chip industry -- which in many ways is a proxy for the global economy overall -- there's no better company to closely watch than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), often referred to as TSMC. The company was a recent addition to Warren Buffett's stock portfolio via Berkshire Hathaway, but long before that, TSMC was an incredibly important business. It controls the bulk of the world's chip fabrication (fab) capacity, chips being the driving force behind all things in computing technology. Thus it's notable news whenever TSMC provides a quarterly earnings update, let alone a future outlook on the health of the tech manufacturing market. And based on the recent update, investors looking for a deal should give this stock a serious look right now. TSMC just put the final wrap on an incredible 2022. Revenue for the full-year 2022 was $75.9 billion, and net income had a whopping 45% profit margin at $34.1 billion. Continue reading