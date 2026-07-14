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14.07.2026 22:16:00

The Chip Stock Behind Nvidia's AI Servers Just Landed on the Nasdaq

When it comes to AI hardware, Nvidia has attracted considerable attention, and with good reason. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have provided the bulk of the processing power for generative AI, a technology that has fueled tremendous tech growth.Nonetheless, Nvidia cannot succeed by itself. Its processors depend on supporting hardware such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM). One of the few companies that makes these memory chips is South Korea-based SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY), which began trading on the Nasdaq on July 10. Now that U.S. investors can invest in the chip stock more easily, they may have another opportunity to profit from the growth of the AI space.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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