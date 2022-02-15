The Chopra Foundation Announces Partnership with Cybin Inc. to Increase Education and Awareness of the Potential Use of Psychedelics in Supporting Well-Being and Mental Health

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation (the "Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, dedicated to improving health and well-being, today announced a partnership with Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) ( NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN ) ("Cybin"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™". The Foundation is working closely with Cybin to support education and awareness about its groundbreaking research to harness the potential of psychedelic therapies in mental health. Emerging research shows that psychedelic-assisted therapy can potentially improve the quality of life for people suffering with mental illnesses, including those specific indications that Cybin is targeting, such as Major Depressive Disorder, Alcohol Use Disorder and Anxiety Disorders.

"The need for new and more effective treatments across the mental health spectrum is more urgent today than ever. Through our NeverAlone movement, we aim to combine forces with the best and brightest across businesses, policymakers, mental health professionals, and others – all with the goal of building awareness, advancing scientific research, and creating a global community to ensure widespread access to well-being resources. As the number of companies pursuing psychedelic-based therapies continues to grow, the Foundation is particularly excited about partnering with Cybin based on its commitment to global well-being and mental health," said Dr. Deepak Chopra, The Chopra Foundation Founder, Chairman of the Board and Director.

The Chopra Foundation is dedicated to improving the world's well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The Foundation's NeverAlone Initiative is focused on reframing the conversation around mental health by forging an alliance of people and organizations dedicated to lighting the path for the world to proactively pursue joy, the ultimate measure of well-being.

"Cybin has cultivated a leadership position in this space based on their proprietary scientific approach that delivers the healing properties of classic psychedelics while reducing variable side effects that have prevented these natural compounds from becoming therapies in the past. This differentiated method is thoughtful and ethical and Cybin is one of the only companies that may truly address the needs of patients and providers. Their vision for improving the landscape of mental illness perfectly aligns with our goals and we look forward to a productive partnership to further both of our missions," concluded Dr. Chopra.

Cybin's team of talented industry experts and scientists are working to bring revolutionary psychedelic-based treatment options to patients in need. Cybin's core values center on its holistic approach to therapeutics and its commitment to transforming the standard of care in mental health.

In addition to its ongoing preclinical, clinical and investigative drug development programs, Cybin shares the Foundation's commitment to ensuring access to well-being resources for all, including those in underserved communities.

"We are honored to partner with The Chopra Foundation, and specifically, to be part of the NeverAlone Initiative. Much is understood about psychedelics, as they have been studied in academia for decades, but there is still much investigative work to be done. At Cybin, we are using medicinal chemistry and drug delivery technologies to build on existing clinical data and improve the patient experience by overcoming the limitations of current treatments for mental illness. We share the Foundation's pioneering spirit with regard to mental health and well-being and its goal of ensuring accessibility to much-needed treatment options to those in need," said Doug Drysdale, Cybin's Chief Executive Officer.

The Chopra Foundation and Cybin plan to host a fireside chat featuring Dr. Chopra and Mr. Drysdale to discuss the current status and future of psychedelics as therapeutics on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. To register for online access to the fireside chat, please click here.

About The Chopra Foundation and Never Alone

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The Foundation's Never Alone movement will be providing the world with the tools to proactively pursue their path to joy and freedom from suffering.

