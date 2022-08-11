|
11.08.2022 18:26:00
The Chris Cuomo Project: Dr. Jorge Rodriguez speaks about the possibility that monkeypox may take us back to one of the deadliest times in American history
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jorge Rodriguez speaks about the possibility that monkeypox may take us back to one of the deadliest times in American history — and not because of the virus, but because of prejudice
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Jorge Rodriguez speaks to Chris Cuomo about the possibility that monkeypox may take us back to one of the deadliest times in American history — and not because of the virus, but because of prejudice. In the latest episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, the bestselling author and physician reveals where the next monkeypox outbreaks may be found as cases rise and autumn approaches.
FULL EPISODE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=867fCDT4paM
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chris-cuomo-project-dr-jorge-rodriguez-speaks-about-the-possibility-that-monkeypox-may-take-us-back-to-one-of-the-deadliest-times-in-american-history-301604491.html
SOURCE The Chris Cuomo Project
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.