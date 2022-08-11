Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022

The Chris Cuomo Project: Dr. Jorge Rodriguez speaks about the possibility that monkeypox may take us back to one of the deadliest times in American history

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Dr. Jorge Rodriguez speaks about the possibility that monkeypox may take us back to one of the deadliest times in American history — and not because of the virus, but because of prejudice

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Jorge Rodriguez speaks to Chris Cuomo about the possibility that monkeypox may take us back to one of the deadliest times in American history — and not because of the virus, but because of prejudice. In the latest episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, the bestselling author and physician reveals where the next monkeypox outbreaks may be found as cases rise and autumn approaches.

FULL EPISODE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=867fCDT4paM 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chris-cuomo-project-dr-jorge-rodriguez-speaks-about-the-possibility-that-monkeypox-may-take-us-back-to-one-of-the-deadliest-times-in-american-history-301604491.html

SOURCE The Chris Cuomo Project

