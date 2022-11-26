|
26.11.2022 13:00:25
The Christmas show must go on: householders vow to keep the festive lights on
Soaring energy bills and cost of living crisis won’t deter yuletide light show enthusiasts but councils cut backAvril and Christopher Rowlands planted a tree in their front garden in 1978 after bringing it home on the roof rack of their white Mini. Now, the £6 tree is a 50ft high local landmark in their village of Inkberrow, Worcestershire, towering over the house and decorated with 1,100 lights using a cherrypicker each festive season.Amid a global climate crisis, eyewatering energy bills, and concerns about power outages caused by Russia’s decision to throttle supplies of gas to Europe, there is a question about whether these ostentatious, power-munching displays are still in keeping with the national mood. But the Rowlands are just one of the country’s small army of Christmas lights enthusiasts determined dig deep to switch on their displays as usual this year. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!