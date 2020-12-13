The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal Wishes to Inform the Population that the Situation at the Lakeshore General Hospital Emergency Department has Stabilized

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Dec. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following its request to the population to avoid the Emergency Department at the Lakeshore General Hospital, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS ODIM) would like to inform the community that the situation is now stable and its request to avoid the Emergency Department is no longer in effect.

The exceptional collaboration between the teams at St. Mary's Hospital Center and Hôpital de LaSalle, as well as the way in which all the departments concerned were able to mobilize, are what enabled the West Island network to transfer certain patients, thereby ensuring a better balance across its three hospital centres.

In the last few weeks, efforts by the health care team at the Lakeshore General Hospital have been ramped up in order to be able to admit COVID-positive clients while continuing to maintain its service offering, and measures have been taken to relieve pressure on the Emergency Department and the clinicians. While some care units remain closed to admissions due to outbreaks, they have been reorganized, resulting in enhanced flow and the reopening of certain units. To limit the risk of contamination due to the proximity of the beds in the department, patients from the Emergency were transferred to the modular building. The relocation of certain beds to neighbouring hospital centres means that we can now increase the Emergency's admission capacity.

"We are at a turning point in this pandemic. With the finish line in sight, the population must comply with the health measures in effect so that the situation may continue in the right direction. We are escalating reduction activities, including surgery, to maintain patient services and ensure management of COVID-positive clients. Together, we need to break this second wave so that we can get back to normal as soon as possible." -Lynne McVey, President and CEO of the CIUSSS ODIM.

The population is invited to use alternatives to hospital emergency departments if they do not require emergency services. Anyone with a minor health problem can go to a medical clinic, contact their family physician, or call Info-Santé at 811 if they have any questions.

If you have a medical appointment scheduled at the Lakeshore General Hospital, you are encouraged to go or to call your health care professional. For any questions regarding the services offered to the West Island population, please call 514-630-2123.

SOURCE Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal