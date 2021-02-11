|
11.02.2021 17:16:00
The Classic Tomato Soup Gets an Upgrade
OPELOUSAS, La., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A family favorite cold-weather meal, now with even more flavor! This Cajun Tomato Bisque by iheart Publix is rich, creamy and savory, thanks to Tony Chachere's®, and the perfect complement to that melty grilled cheese sandwich.
CAJUN TOMATO BISQUE
INGREDIENTS
2 Tablespoons Butter
1 Medium Onion, Chopped
2 Tablespoons Flour
1 Can (28 Ounces) Canned Whole Tomatoes, Crushed
2 Cups Chicken Stock
½ Teaspoon Sugar
2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
1 Cup Heavy Cream
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 2-4
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all of the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-classic-tomato-soup-gets-an-upgrade-301227076.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere's
