NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

15.02.2026 12:02:00

The Clock Is Ticking: Nvidia Stock Is Set to Soar After Feb. 25

Feb. 25 is set to be an incredible day for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That's when the company reports fourth-quarter fiscal year 2026 (ended January 2026) earnings, and I expect a blowout quarter.However, what investors are really looking forward to is guidance. If recent indications from some of its largest clients have any bearing on that (hint: they do), then Nvidia's stock could be set to soar following its earnings.I think right now is the perfect time to scoop up Nvidia shares, as the move may be dramatic following its earnings report. I've got a handful of reasons why Nvidia is set to soar, although there are likely many others.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
