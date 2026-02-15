NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
15.02.2026 12:02:00
The Clock Is Ticking: Nvidia Stock Is Set to Soar After Feb. 25
Feb. 25 is set to be an incredible day for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That's when the company reports fourth-quarter fiscal year 2026 (ended January 2026) earnings, and I expect a blowout quarter.However, what investors are really looking forward to is guidance. If recent indications from some of its largest clients have any bearing on that (hint: they do), then Nvidia's stock could be set to soar following its earnings.I think right now is the perfect time to scoop up Nvidia shares, as the move may be dramatic following its earnings report. I've got a handful of reasons why Nvidia is set to soar, although there are likely many others.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
13.02.26
|NVIDIA im Fokus: Erneuerung der US-Quanteninitiative gefordert (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26