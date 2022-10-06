Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You only have to do two things to make a fortune investing in stocks. First, buy the right stock. Second, buy it at the right time. That's it.Unfortunately, those two simple steps can be very difficult to pull off. However, they don't always have to be so challenging. It's possible to find companies with products that could be revolutionary but haven't fully taken off. Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stands out as a great example and is attractively valued right now. But the clock is ticking to buy this game-changing stock at a discount.Continue reading