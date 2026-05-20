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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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20.05.2026 14:00:00
The Clock May Be Ticking on Rivian Stock Under $15. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) doesn't need Tesla-level performance metrics to get the stock moving above $15. It only needs investors to believe the company is transitioning from a cash-burning electric-vehicle (EV) start-up into a scalable EV and software platform.Right now, Rivian stock trades at roughly an $18.5 billion market cap. Analysts currently expect the company to generate approximately $7 billion in 2026 revenue, which means Rivian trades at roughly 2.5 times projected 2026 sales.That valuation is relatively low compared with other EV and software-driven automotive companies, especially considering Rivian now has a stockpile of $4.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) partnership worth up to $5.8 billion to develop next-generation software-defined vehicle architecture, an Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) robotaxi agreement potentially worth another $1.25 billion, and its mass-market R2 vehicle platform preparing to launch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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