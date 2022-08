The cloud ate my database

You can be forgiven for believing Oracle is the world’s largest database vendor. After all, Oracle claimed that honor for decades. No more. Today Microsoft is the world’s largest database vendor by revenue, as Gartner highlights in a 2022 report, with AWS skipping past Oracle to take second place. Oracle, perhaps out of sheer inertia, comes in third but has lost ground each of the past two years. Google takes fourth. What has caused this tectonic shift in the database market? Cloud.As Gartner’s Merv Adrian recently wrote, “The biggest [database] market story continues to be the enormous impact of revenue shifting to the cloud.” This is a true statement but incomplete because it’s not just cloud that has upended the once-staid database market. Rather, the combination of open source and cloud has changed how we manage our data, perhaps forever.To read this article in full, please click here