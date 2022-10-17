|
17.10.2022 12:00:00
The cloud has a people problem
In tech, we like to pretend that every problem can be solved by throwing hardware or software at it. We assume insights will magically appear from data if we apply the brute force of algorithms and servers. We believe applications can blithely flit from cloud to cloud through “single panes of glass” and portability layers. In sum, we forget that technology is really about people and what they do with that technology.For those who have chosen to forget this truth, Gartner analyst Lydia Leong offers 1,172 words of reproof that the people problem applies to cloud. Anaconda’s survey of data science professionals rings the same warning bell for data science, with 90% of respondents acknowledging concerns over the potential impact of a talent shortage, and 64% expressing concern about their company’s ability to recruit and retain technical talent. Even in the land of abundant open source, we have a people problem, where concerns over sustainability should be focused on caring for individual project maintainers.To read this article in full, please click here
