The Cloud Titans Are Powering the Artificial Intelligence Revolution. Time to Buy?

Nvidia may be one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks around, but have you ever thought about which companies are buying its graphics processing units (GPUs)? Big tech companies make up a lot of the consumption, but they aren't always using them for their own computing power.Instead, many of these GPUs are going into massive servers that are available for rent. Customers can rent out whatever computing power they need to run AI models, store data, or process information as needed. This is a smart move, as most of these customers don't need massive computing power available at all times.So, instead of Nvidia, it would be smart to invest elsewhere in the AI value chain -- in some of the largest cloud computing providers.