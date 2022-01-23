|
23.01.2022 12:10:00
The Cloud Wars Are Heating Up, and Amazon is Primed to Thrive
Enterprises are increasingly relying on data to drive business decisions. One of the most critical components of data synthesis and aggregation is cloud computing, a form of server virtualization to deliver infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). Instead of investing heavily into capital expenditures in the form of physical servers, cloud providers allow customers more scalability because enterprises are essentially outsourcing active management of data aggregation and server maintenance. According to Gartner, the public cloud market is dominated by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon is emerging as the leader. Does that positioning merit an investment in the web giant right now?Through the first nine months of 2021, Amazon's cloud segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS), generated $44.4 billion of revenue while operating at a 30% margin. For one point of comparison, Google Cloud contributed $13.7 billion of revenue for the first nine months of 2021 and is unprofitable, as it reported a loss of $2.2 billion.What's even more staggering is the pace of AWS's growth. During Q3 2021, AWS generated $16.1 billion of revenue, which represented 39% year-over-year growth. Investors can see that the quarterly operating income of $4.9 billion for the AWS segment was more than Amazon's entire business combined. Amazon Web Services is arguably becoming the most important pillar of the company's ecosystem.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!