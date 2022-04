The Cloud Wars Could Just Be Getting Started. Here's Why Amazon Will Dominate.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In July 2021, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos officially transitioned out of an active executive role and handed the CEO job to Andy Jassy.Jassy, who previously ran Amazon Web Services (AWS), recently published his first shareholder letter since taking the top job. Unsurprisingly, it included several nods to the growth in AWS and its position in the cloud computing landscape. Although the company faces competition from other big-tech leaders such as its FAANG cohorts, Apple and Alphabet, Amazon appears well-positioned for long-term growth. IT departments are responsible for employing important business protocols revolving around cybersecurity, network connectivity, monitoring company-issued devices, and more. The past decade saw the more prominent companies adopt a cloud-first strategy and transform their digital services from on-site networks to cloud-native solutions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that trend, with companies of all sizes becoming more agile as employees began working from home. Continue reading