+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 13:04:20

The Coca-Cola Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.78 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $2.25 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 billion or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $10.49 billion from $9.02 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.78 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $10.49 Bln vs. $9.02 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen

21.04.22 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12.04.22 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
30.03.22 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.02.22 Coca-Cola Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.02.22 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co. 61,63 1,88% Coca-Cola Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessions-Ängste: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich niedriger -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag deutlich nach. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen