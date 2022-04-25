|
25.04.2022 13:04:20
The Coca-Cola Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $2.78 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $2.25 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 billion or $0.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $10.49 billion from $9.02 billion last year.
The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $2.78 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $10.49 Bln vs. $9.02 Bln last year.
|21.04.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.03.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Coca-Cola Co.
|61,63
|1,88%
