The Coca-Cola Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.11 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $2.78 billion, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.94 billion or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $10.98 billion from $10.49 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.11 Bln. vs. $2.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $10.98 Bln vs. $10.49 Bln last year.