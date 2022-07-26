The Coca-Cola Company Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.91 billion, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $2.64 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.06 billion or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $11.33 billion from $10.33 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.91 Bln. vs. $2.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $11.33 Bln vs. $10.33 Bln last year.