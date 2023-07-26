26.07.2023 13:00:26

The Coca-Cola Company Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.55 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.91 billion, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 billion or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $11.97 billion from $11.33 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.55 Bln. vs. $1.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $11.97 Bln vs. $11.33 Bln last year.

