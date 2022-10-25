|
25.10.2022 13:05:41
The Coca-Cola Company Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.83 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $2.47 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.01 billion or $0.69 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $11.06 billion from $10.04 billion last year.
The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $2.83 Bln. vs. $2.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $11.06 Bln vs. $10.04 Bln last year.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|59,17
|2,21%
