The Coca-Cola Company Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.83 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $2.47 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.01 billion or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $11.06 billion from $10.04 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.83 Bln. vs. $2.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $11.06 Bln vs. $10.04 Bln last year.

