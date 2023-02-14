The Coca-Cola Company Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.03 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $2.41 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $10.13 billion from $9.46 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.03 Bln. vs. $2.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $10.13 Bln vs. $9.46 Bln last year.