14.02.2023 13:01:56
The Coca-Cola Company Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $2.03 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $2.41 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $0.45 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $10.13 billion from $9.46 billion last year.
The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $2.03 Bln. vs. $2.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $10.13 Bln vs. $9.46 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|14.02.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.23
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.12.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.12.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|55,70
|-1,15%