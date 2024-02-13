|
13.02.2024 12:59:09
The Coca-Cola Company Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.97 billion, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $2.03 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 billion or $0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $10.85 billion from $10.13 billion last year.
The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.97 Bln. vs. $2.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $10.85 Bln vs. $10.13 Bln last year.
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
