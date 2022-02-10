|
10.02.2022 13:00:41
The Coca-Cola Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.41 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $0.45 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $9.46 billion from $8.61 billion last year.
The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $2.41 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $9.46 Bln vs. $8.61 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.02.22
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.21
|Coca-Cola Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|53,34
|-0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.