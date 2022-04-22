|
22.04.2022 12:50:00
The Coinbase NFT Is Here, and It's a Big Deal
The long-awaited Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) NFT (non-fungible token) platform is here, at least for a select group of people who have access to the beta site. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong has said that NFTs could be a bigger business than crypto trading eventually, and this is a step in that direction.For now, the platform has a limited number of NFT collections, only includes the Ethereum blockchain, and has limited users. But this could be a major step in creating a bigger vision of being the central point of digital and financial identity in cryptocurrency for millions of users.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinbasemehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.22
|The Coinbase NFT Is Here, and It's a Big Deal (MotleyFool)
|
21.04.22
|Why Coinbase Stock Slid on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.22
|Why Coinbase Stock Rose, Then Fell Today (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.22
|Coinbase Launches NFT Marketplace in Beta - CNET (Cnet)