The Colony Group Recognized by Comparably for Workplace Culture and Leadership

The Colony Group Honored in the Best CEOs for Women and Best Career Growth Categories

BOSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $19 billion in assets under management (as of May 31, 2022) has been recognized by Comparably's Best Places to Work Awards in the "Best CEOs for Women" and "Best Career Growth" categories. The awards evaluate companies based on how female employees rate their CEO and how employees overall feel about their professional development opportunities, respectively.

The Colony Group's commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as professional growth, are engrained in the company's culture. The firm recently appointed Craig Jones as Chief Diversity Officer to lead ongoing internal diversity and inclusion strategies, and continues to evaluate its internal policies and procedures to remain a workplace of choice among existing and new employees.

"We are honored to be recognized by Comparably for our commitment to ensuring a positive experience and inclusive culture for all our employees as they pursue extraordinary career paths," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of The Colony Group. "At The Colony Group, we focus on supporting the career goals of our people and creating a path for them to find meaning and joy in their work, fostering an environment where everyone, no matter their background or experience, can thrive."

Comparably's Best Places to Work Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth – providing a comprehensive look at The Colony Group's culture.

"The Colony Group's inclusion in our latest Best Places to Work Awards is indicative of the firm's commitment to employee success and overall well-being," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The companies and leaders acknowledged by Comparably received strong, positive employee feedback about their dedication to creating an inclusive and inspiring work environment, and we congratulate The Colony Group and its fellow award recipients for this recognition."

About The Colony Group

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with offices in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions, and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on LinkedIn .

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education - it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, please visit Workplace Insider.

