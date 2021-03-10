The Columbus Organization Approved as a Qualified Organization in Florida

WAYNE, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of services for individuals with intellectual, developmental and behavioral health challenges and the largest support coordination agency in Florida, today announced that the Agency for Persons with Disabilities for the State of Florida (APD) has approved the company as a "Qualified Organization." As one of the first support coordination agencies to achieve this designation, The Columbus Organization will be one of the select qualified agencies able to continue providing support coordination services after July 1, 2021. Based on revised state criteria, smaller agencies and solo support coordinators will be required to work for a Qualified Organization after this date.

Patricia Rendon, Florida Executive Director, commented, "This is a significant accomplishment for Columbus. The size of the organization, unmatched infrastructure, financial stability, and corporate culture have just been validated by this APD designation, and we look forward to supporting an even greater number of individuals and families in Florida."

With the deadline quickly approaching, solo support coordinators are urgently seeking opportunities to continue their valuable work, and finding a Qualified Organization will be essential. To support this process, The Columbus Organization is setting up a hotline to help answer questions about the transition and potential options moving forward.

To reach the hotline, solo support coordinators can call 813-765-0112 or email lrdebenedet@columbusorg.com.

Jeff Klimaski, CEO and President, stated, "This designation underscores the tremendous need for qualified agencies in the state. We welcome new support coordinators who share our passion and commitment to the people we serve."

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. Visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

