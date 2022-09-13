The Company Behind "FLO Vitamins" Enters Vaginal Health Space With New Science-Backed Collection Of Vaginal Probiotic And Urinary Tract Supplements

URO Collection Helps Promote A Balanced Vaginal Biome For Optimal Health & Comfort

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health brand O Positiv is entering the vaginal health space with its latest supplement collection URO, which launches today. The non-GMO, vegan and major-allergen free Vaginal Probiotic (URO VP) and Urinary Tract (URO UT) Capsules are intended to support overall vaginal balance, ultimately helping with vaginal and urinary tract health.

"As someone who is prone to recurrent UTIs, I couldn't be more excited to introduce the world to the URO collection," said O Positiv Co-Founder Brianna Bitton. "There are many disruptive issues that come with the territory of being a woman, which we're often told to "deal with," and that never sat right with me. O Positiv is here to provide a sense of relief and transparency by creating quality solutions that women can feel confident in consuming and actually see positive differences from - URO does just that."

Vaginal Probiotic Capsules (URO VP) : A proprietary synbiotic (5 billion CFUs) blend with five strains of bacteria found in womens' vaginal tracts to support a more balanced vaginal biome for everyday comfort and confidence. URO VP helps to maintain healthy pH and yeast levels, while also assisting with digestion and vaginal odor. Two URO VP capsules should be taken once daily with water for the best results.

An antibiotic-free solution that leverages clinically-studied Pacran® Cranberry Extract, D-Mannose and Vitamin C to promote optimal urinary tract health. URO UT's best-in-class ingredients work to help maintain healthy levels of bacteria in the urinary tract and promote urinary frequency. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), evidence shows that by consuming 500mg each day of a cranberry dietary supplement, healthy women who have had a urinary tract infection (UTI) may reduce their risk of recurrent UTIs. Two URO UT capsules should be taken once daily with water for the best results.

The URO collection is inclusive of:

"Vaginal health is so important and requires maintenance of the vaginal flora. Vaginal probiotics are helpful when it comes to long-term benefits, in addition to the urinary tract, as they can restore the urogenital flora in individuals and help create better outcomes," said O Positiv Medical Advisor and OB/GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd. "The body has pH balances in every area including the vagina and bladder, and in order to optimize the pH in the vagina, probiotics can help with supporting a healthy environment."

O Positiv was the first brand to address the lack of hormone-free PMS aids on the market with its science-backed gummy vitamin, FLO . As a result of FLO's rapid success, the company has since expanded on its product portfolio to include supplements that identify additional gaps in women's health such as menopause, metabolism, skincare and digestion. O Positiv's current product portfolio includes MENO Multi-Symptom Menopause Relief Capsules , MOTO Metabolism Boosting Capsules , RETRO Glowing Skin Gummies , GOGO Pre + Probiotic Fiber Powder and more.

URO's VP and UT Capsules each come available in a single bottle (30 servings / $31.99), with the option to be purchased via a subscription model (30 servings / $26.99). To learn more, please visit opositiv.com and follow @urovitamin and @opositiv on Instagram.

About O Positiv

O Positiv is at the forefront of the women's health industry and creates innovative products to address real, common issues that women of all ages experience. With a deep belief that small changes accumulate into major outcomes, O Positiv radiates positivity through tiny opportunities to take greater joy in health. Whether it's contributing to a good day, month or year, O Positiv delivers meaningful health outcomes through little moments of joy and self care. The company's current lineup of science-backed supplements are available for purchase at opositiv.com .

