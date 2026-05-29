UFC Aktie
WKN DE: A0MMS6 / ISIN: NL0000817005
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29.05.2026 20:23:00
The company behind the White House’s UFC event says rivals ‘would kill’ for the opportunity. Critics say that’s a problem.
As work crews put up a temporary arena on the White House grounds for an Ultimate Fighting Club event next month tied to America’s 250th anniversary, supporters and critics of the event are in agreement that its prime placement in front of an American icon is an unprecedented opportunity for a company.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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