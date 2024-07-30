30.07.2024 13:23:00

The Company Most Vital to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Just Dipped. Time to Buy?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the most dominant investing theme in the market today. Given the technology's wide implications, it's not surprising that many stocks associated with the trend have been some of the best performers this year. However, one of the most vital (I would argue the most vital) has recently dipped, which could provide investors with a buying opportunity.So what's this company that is arguably the most vital in all of AI? It's not Nvidia, but one of the companies that supplies a technology that makes its chips possible.There are many technologies involved in making chips, but one company holds a technological monopoly on a vital process: ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). ASML's products give chip manufacturers the capability to perform the lithography process at a microscopic scale. Through its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, manufacturers can create chips with electrical traces that are only a few nanometers apart.

