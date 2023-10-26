The Company Store Launches New Luxury Hybrid Mattress for Ultimate Comfort and Superior Sleep

Luxury bedding and home goods brand draws on more than 110 years of expertise and partners with fourth-generation U.S. manufacturer to create a luxurious mattress and offer a one-stop shopping destination for customers to build the bed of their dreams.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company Store, a leading online retailer of premium quality textiles, home decor products, and all things comfort, announced its expansion into the luxury mattress market. Available to purchase beginning Nov. 1, The Company Store Mattress is made to order in the U.S. and features the exceptional craftsmanship and quality that The Company Store is known for.

To create this new level of comfort, The Company Store partnered with a fourth-generation family-owned company which has been handcrafting mattresses in the U.S. for 87 years. Blending their expertise in mattress building with The Company Store's expertise in comfort and design, they've created a deluxe mattress designed to provide superb comfort and restorative sleep.

"For generations, our comforters, pillows, and bedding have provided customers with exceptional comfort, so adding a luxury mattress to our product assortment was a natural next step for us," said Corinne Bentzen, chief executive officer of The Company Store. "We made sure to partner with the best manufacturer to develop a mattress that has the perfect combination of feel, support, breathability, durability, and beauty, and delivers the same comfort and quality our customers expect from us."

The Company Store Mattress is assembled in the U.S. of imported and domestic premium materials and offers thoughtfully crafted, made-to-order luxury:

Superb Quality & Craftsmanship

The Company Store Mattress is hand tufted, with wool rosettes inserted to secure each layer. A true mark of quality and durability, this time-intensive technique provides outstanding support and reduces body impressions, extending the life of the mattress. In addition, the outer fabric features our exclusive signature floral design in a delightfully neutral white-on-white palette, with our elegantly embroidered logo on the textured side panel.

The quilted top includes a silk, wool, and cashmere blend—these naturally temperature regulating, and moisture wicking fibers will keep you comfortable, cool, and dry. In addition, the breathable stretch knit outer fabric creates a surface that seamlessly and quietly adapts to the weight and shape of the body.

This new quality mattress comes in sizes ranging from Twin to California King. No matter what size you need, you can have a quality mattress for any room in your home.

Soothing Pressure Relief

Curated layers of fiber and foam are specially designed to provide supportive comfort and pressure relief. Copper, silver, and gel comfort fibers create an antimicrobial layer for all over support, while two layers of gel quilting foam provide added pressure relief. Finally, a layer of natural latex, helps to gently lift and conform to the unique shape of the body and distribute weight evenly.

Superior Support & Stability

Two layers of coils, separated by a layer of all-natural cotton, provide even more support and stability. More than 1800 micro coils instantly conform to the body for added pressure relief while also giving the mattress exceptional durability. A final layer of nearly 900 steel coils provide firmer deep-down support for ideal comfort throughout the mattress.

White Glove Delivery

White Glove Delivery is available, which includes delivery, unpacking, and placement of the mattress, as well as the removal and disposal of the old mattress.

To learn more about The Company Store Hybrid Mattress, please visit TheCompanyStore.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY STORE

The Company Store has been perfecting comfort in the USA since 1911. We believe that comfort makes the world go 'round—that nothing beats a great night's sleep, and downtime with family and friends restores your spirit. With this in mind, we source the highest-quality materials and partner with the best manufacturers in the world to bring you the most comfortable bedding and bath products. For more than 110 years, your comfort has been our promise.

Available at https://www.thecompanystore.com/hybrid-foam-coil-mattress/11192.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-company-store-launches-new-luxury-hybrid-mattress-for-ultimate-comfort-and-superior-sleep-301967764.html

SOURCE The Company Store