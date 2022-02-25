|
The Conference Board Launches Geopolitics Hub to Help Companies Navigate New Landscape
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geopolitical tensions have reached fever pitch, creating a daunting environment for companies. In this precarious landscape, they can turn to The Conference Board—including its new Geopolitics Hub—for trusted guidance.
Launched today, the hub not only provides insights on "the now"—the current situation's immediate implications. But more importantly, at a time rife with uncertainty, the commentary and analysis provide Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™.
As always, The Conference Board is taking a 360-degree approach by sizing up the situation from all angles. Businesses will find insights on what the upended geopolitical terrain means for the economy, public policy, marketing, ESG, and human capital.
Already, the hub contains a range of easily accessible insights in the form of webcasts, podcasts, research briefs, and more. In the coming weeks and months, as world events unfold, continue to visit this hub—and The Conference Board—for new insights. At every step of the way, we will be assessing the latest developments and implications for companies.About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org
