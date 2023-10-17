



Nanterre, 17 October 2023

The consortium led by VINCI wins the contract to recover excavated materials

from the French side of the Mont-Cenis base tunnel (Lyon-Turin)

An €800 million contract

To process 23 million tonnes of materials

Over 50 % of the materials reused at the construction site

An 120-month project

The Board of Directors of TELT (Tunnel Euralpin Lyon-Turin) has awarded a contract for the recovery of excavation materials on the French side of the Mont Cenis tunnel (works package CO11) to a consortium encompassing Eurovia Alpes (the lead and a VINCI Construction subsidiary), Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin, Terélian (two VINCI Construction subsidiaries), SATM, Granulats Vicat (two VICAT subsidiaries), Spie Batignolles Valérian, Spie Batignolles Malet and GIE GMM 73.





This €800 million contract covers industrial processing of the 23 million tonnes of materials excavated on the French side with a circular approach including reuse of over 50 % of the spoil on site.





The outsized complex will include three permanent storage sites, three materials processing stations, eight logistics platforms, 15 km of conveyor belts and a full train loading facility.





The consortium will also provide 78,000 hours of work and training for people on integration paths during the 120 months of works.





VINCI Construction is already involved in Lyon–Turin construction site, digging 23 km of twin-tube tunnel between Saint-Martin-de-la-Porte and Modane, preparing the construction of the Avrieux shafts near the future safety base at Modane and on the La Maddalena niches, on the Italian side of the Alps to create lateral niches to widen the tunnel and reinforce the vault to ensure safety. VINCI Construction will be able to draw on the historical experience of the VICAT Group on the TELT project.





About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Contact: VINCI Press Department – Tel: +33 1 57 98 62 88 - media.relations@vinci.com

About VICAT

For almost 200 years, VICAT has been a leading industrial player in the field of mineral and bio-based construction materials. Committed to a trajectory of carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, the family-owned company (listed on the stock exchange) currently operates in 3 main businesses: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) and Aggregates, as well as complementary activities to these core businesses. The cement group employs 9,900 people and had consolidated sales of €3.642 billion in 2022. Anchored in the territories, VICAT develops a circular economy model that benefits everyone and innovates every day to reduce the environmental impact of construction. www.vicat.fr

Contact: Lison Douvegheant - Tel: +33 4 78 37 34 64 -Monet and Associate for VICAT - presse-vicat@monet-rp.com





