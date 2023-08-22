The construction of a logistics centre in Maardu

TKM Kinnisvara AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (hereinafter TKM Group), is planning to build a logistics centre with a gross area of 17,200 m2 on its immovable property located at 1 Paemurru Street in the city of Maardu. Today, on 22 August 2023, TKM Kinnisvara AS and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti signed a contract for the construction of the logistics centre. The value of the contract is approximately 20 million euros plus VAT. The construction will be financed from the funds of the company and with a bank loan. The modern building will have an energy class of A and will be built according to the requirements of the BREEAM certificate.

The logistics centre is built to serve the volumes of goods of the companies of TKM Group, primarily those of Selver AS, its subsidiary. The building is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2024. The construction of the logistics centre will open new business opportunities for the companies of TKM Group and will make the operating processes of the group more efficient.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000