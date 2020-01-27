The Construction Scaffolding Rental Market is expected to grow by USD 2.30 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global construction scaffolding rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.30 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on construction scaffolding rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, incorporation of advanced technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global construction scaffolding rental market is segmented as below:

Application

• New Construction

• Refurbishment

• Demolition



Product

• Supported

• Mobile

• Suspended



End-user

• Non-residential and Residential



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



Key Trends for construction scaffolding rental market growth

This study identifies incorporation of advanced technologies as the prime reasons driving the construction scaffolding rental market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in construction scaffolding rental market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the construction scaffolding rental market, including some of the vendors such as Altrad Group, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Brand Industrial Services Inc., Condor Spa, MONDRAGON Corp., Pee Kay Scaffolding and shuttering Ltd., The Brock Group and United Rentals Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



